A Quesnel boxer and a former Quesnel boxer are Bronze Gloves champions !

Kelly Gerk won by TKO just a minute into the opening round in front of a packed house at the Two Rivers Boxing Club on Saturday night.

He then followed that up with a unanimous decision over Mike Basran from Kamloops in the main event and the bout of the day on Sunday.

Gerk, fighting in the 69-kilogram class, also won the Bronze Boy award.

And Brad Davis, who is from Quesnel but now fights out of Calgary, won a unanimous decision over Tristen Burke from Nanaimo to win the 81-kilogram division.