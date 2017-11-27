Union members, impacted by the fire at Tolko’s Lakeview mill in Williams Lake, are invited to a very important meeting tomorrow afternoon.

It will take place at the Ramada Convention Center on Lakeview Crescent at 4 o’clock.

Terry Tate, the Staff Rep for the United Steelworkers Local 1-2017, says representatives from Services Canada, E-I and Work BC, will also be in attendance…

“It’s an opportunity for the members who are going to be displaced or are currently displaced, to ask a multitude of questions so that they’re getting the right information from the people that should know. And then at the end of that there will be an update from the local union officers with regards to process at the mill and some of the stuff around shifting.”

Tate says some longer term information and options will also be presented…

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to provide some more information to the members with regards to the fire and how long it’s going to be, and where are people going to be transferred to and what job opportunities may be available, and that’s part of bringing in Work BC as well because those that are laid off or pending layoff definitely want to connect with them.”

Tate says around 175 people work at the mill and he says at this stage the plan is to rebuild the mill and eventually get everyone back to work.