First Nations and community organizations that have a project aimed at reducing crime and increasing community safety are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Integrated Community Safety Initiative (ISCI).

The Steering Committee of the Initiative (ISCI) announced this week that the intake for applications is now open and that funding of up to $10,000 is available.

Committee Co-Chair, RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley says he believes that it’s great opportunity to bolster current projects and also identify new projects that can be implemented into Williams Lake and the full surrounding communities as well as First Nation communities to further reduce crime.

“Our Steering Committee is excited to begin the New Year by announcing the successful project grants on Feb 15th,” said Committee Co-Chair and Operations Manager of Cariboo-Chilcotin Child Development Centre Association Vanessa Riplinger.

“Choosing a maximum of $10,000 per project ensures that we can fund as many new

projects as possible for youth and safety initiatives. We have also purposely kept the

application criteria as flexible as possible to accommodate a variety of proposed projects.”

Grant applications will be accepted until January 31, 2018.

Information about what types of projects will be considered for funding and a copy of the grant application form can be found here.

Williams Lake and the Cariboo-Chilcotin received a $500,000 civil forfeiture grant from the

Province of BC (Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General) in June 2016.

The ICSI Steering Committee was established to prioritize community safety goals and to fund

targeted projects in the following areas: