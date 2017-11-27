A Williams Lake man arrested in connection with a drug trafficking network in BC’s Peace region will be sentenced on December 4th.

22-year old Lashway Merritt pled guilty to one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) of B.C made several arrests following what it calls an investigation into street and mid-level drug traffickers, and states that they began their investigation in July 2015.

It says that drugs were seized including cocaine, fentanyl, percocets, crystal meth and GHB, also known as the “date rape” drug, as well as firearms.

Also arrested was 26-year old Arin Charleyboy, also from Williams Lake.

Charleyboy was arrested following a traffic stop by 100 Mile House RCMP in 150 Mile House on September 30, 2016.

He’s scheduled to go to trial in Dawson Creek in January.

The CFSEU said that 19-year-old Preston Norris of Williams Lake had also been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

