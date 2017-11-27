Many residents are already gearing for the holiday season including putting up trees in their homes.

For those hoping for a more natural forest scent, the BC government has made tree cutting permits available across the province including the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District, 100 Mile House District, and Quesnel Natural Resource District.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says that tree-use permits are provided for personal use only.

“Selling a tree cut under a Christmas tree permit, or cutting a tree in an unauthorized area, is illegal,” the Ministry notes.

No permits are available in the Chilliwack District due to population density and tree demand.

The Ministry’s Christmas tree website provides links to online Christmas tree permits, as well as FrontCounter BC and district office contact information.