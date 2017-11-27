The Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel is hosting the Bronze Gloves Championships this weekend.

Fights are set for tomorrow night at 7 o’clock and then again on Sunday at noon at their club in the West Park Mall.

Wally Doern says they will have a pretty good card for both shows…

“We’ve got boxers coming from Alberta, Vancouver Island, Fort St. John, Williams Lake, Prince George of course and also some coming up from the coast and the Okanagan, so we’re looking at a pretty busy weekend.”

Doern says the main event on Saturday night will feature former Quesnel resident Brad Davies and Tristen Burke from Nanaimo in a light heavyweight bout.