Williams Lake is the country’s fourth most dangerous place according to MacLeans.

The magazine released their report-Canada’s Most Dangerous Places 2018 on Thursday.

The report which ranks communities according to the Crime Severity Index indicates that the index in Williams Lake as well the violent crime severity index rose over the past year.

The report also ranked Williams Lake per 100,000 in the top 10 for sexual assault, assault, robbery, cocaine trafficking, and youth crime.