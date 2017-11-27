Wednesday was a record-breaking day in 18 communities across the province including the Cariboo.

Doug Lundquist is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Williams Lake yesterday it hit 9.5; that broke the old record of 7.8 set in 1968. And in Clinton 7.5; the old record was 5.2 in 2002.”

The highest heat record yesterday went to Abbotsford which reached 19.1 degrees Celsius shattering the old record of 14.4 degrees set in 1954.

Lundquist says that it was an incredibly warm day due to an air flow across B.C that was coming from tropical origins.

He says although today won’t be quite as warm it will still be above the normals which are a max of minus 1 and a min of minus 7 degrees.