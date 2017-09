A former Quesnel man has pled guilty to assaulting a woman outside the North Peace Leisure Pool in Fort St. John last month.

32-year old Eric Montpetit pled guilty to two counts of Assault, as he was also accused of assaulting the woman’s son before fleeing on foot, as well as one count of Resisting Arrest.

Two other charges, Uttering Threats and Mischief, were stayed.

Montpetit was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year probation and also received a three year firearms prohibition.