A new Chief Administrative Officer for the Cariboo Regional District will begin his position next month.

The CRD made the announcement Thursday.

John MacLean who was the CAO for the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and, prior to that, Corporate Officer for the Cariboo Regional is scheduled to begin work on October 2, 2017.

Maclean will be replacing longtime CAO Janis Bell who will be retiring later this year.