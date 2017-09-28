Lake City Secondary School was just one of the 3,000 schools across Canada that took part in Thursday’s Terry Fox School Run.

Principal Gregg Gaylord says that they had two different routes with almost one hundred percent of students participating.

“I think having Terry Fox as a true, national hero we like to celebrate and recognize his efforts, and we asked the students to donate money. One of our senior classes, Mrs. Mackinnon’s class raised $446.00 in donations.”

Provincial director of the Terry Fox Foundation, Donna White says that 1,375 were registered in B.C for today’s School Run, and that of the $2.9 million dollars raised in 2016 about $1.3 million was from schools.

The Terry Run which was held for community members meanwhile on September 17 saw fundraising efforts double in 100 Mile House according to White. She says although the Run was canceled this year in Williams Lake she knows that they will back bigger and better next year.