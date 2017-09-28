A special meeting will be taking place tonight focusing on the move of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake.

Museum president George Atamanenko says it is mainly for the membership, however, adds that the public is more than invited to attend.

He says he hopes that meeting will clear the air on some of the misinformation that has been arising.

“Some of the display cases were left in the old building and this is mainly a point of contention with some people. I have been talking with Steve Hunter who is the supervisor of this whole construction, and the owners have willingly said we can keep those cases in the old part of the Museum in the storage area and it’ll be locked up, and when we need them we’re welcome to take them.”

“There’s been the misconception that some of them disappeared so let’s clarify this. ”

Atamanenko adds that he has asked Hunter to attend tonight’s meeting that starts at 7 pm in City Council Chambers.

He says although he understands that one or two items might have been broken, he strongly believes that a conservator that had helped with the Museum’s move did a professional job.

Other topics on the agenda will also include the future of the Society.

“We have to certainly talk about that,” says Atamanenko. “One of the options is that the City might want to take on the Museum. So we’ll see where we go from there and we also do request a meeting with Council to discuss not only perhaps what happened but where do we go in the future.”