A new transit service will be coming to the Cariboo in November.

Jack Keough, Executive Director of Yellowhead Community Services, goes over the schedule of the bus route.

“The bus will leave Ashcroft at 9 am, stopping in Clinton at 9:45am, and arriving in 100 Mile House around 10:45. The bus will then leave the Save On-Foods in 100 Mile at 3:15 with stops in Clinton at 4:15 and Ashcroft at 5pm.”

Keough says the ride will cost $5 one-way, $10 for a round trip and anyone is welcomed to ride along.

Keough says the service is currently a pilot project for the next year with the first ride taking place on November 6th.