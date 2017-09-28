A vehicle fire 15 km north of Lac La Hache on Highway 97. -Image Submitted

A vehicle fire 15 km north of Lac La Hache Wednesday night resulted in Highway 97 being closed in both directions.

Drive BC reports as of 10 am Thursday that the Highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.

There are no further details on the incident at this time.

A motor vehicle incident also occurred on Highway 24 by Cottonwood Bay-Johns Rd. area. The single-vehicle rollover reportedly occurred around 7:30 am Thursday.

We will update both incidents once more information becomes available.