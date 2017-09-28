The Williams Lake Stampede board is putting on a Wildfire Fundraiser for the community this weekend at the Stampede Grounds to benefit local charities.

One of the Organizers, Lorne Doerkson said when they started the whole process of putting this event together he thought one of the biggest problems they might encounter was how to give away the money as they didn’t want to give to one and not the other.

“The basic idea right from the start was that we knew that there would be funds needed but weren’t really sure where or who. I guess we’re going to lean probably on those associations and groups in town to help us out and make those decisions after the fact once we know how much has been raised”.

When asked about recruiting volunteers to put this event on Doerkson said they had an incredible amount of people phone and reach them on facebook and messenger so they have a ton of volunteers along with their go to people so you’re probably going to see a lot of new faces around the stampede grounds when you come out to this fundraiser.

The Wildfire Fundraiser starts tomorrow night at the let er buck saloon and continues saturday with family fun day and an auction with an autographed Carey Price game worn sweater, blocker and glove up for bid along with many other donated items from local businesses.

They’ll also be holding a food drive for the Salvation Army and BC Barrel Racing Finals will take place all weekend long.