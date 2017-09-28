The MLA for Cariboo North says it was a difficult day.

Coralee Oakes is talking about a Listening Forum that she held on Tuesday at the Seniors’ Centre in Quesnel…

“We heard from people that lived, you know ground zero the fire zones, businesses that have been impacted in Nazko areas, West raser Road, where the Plateau fires and the variety of fires, literally in many cases have destroyed structures and homes and properties and range land, its absolutely devastating.”

Oakes says she wanted to make sure that she had all of the information before going into budget consultations with the province and to make sure that recovery money is included in the budget.

She says many businesses hadn’t yet applied to the BC Wildfire Small Business Support Program.

Oakes says while it is only $1500 it is important that the Provincial Government knows how many businesses have been impacted in the North Cariboo.

She says while it may take a while to figure out the full impact of the wildfires, some businesses need help now…

“We are just slowly touching on what economic recovery is going to look like and we’re going to need a lot more time to figure that out, but for many of the sectors, you know the agriculture sector, they need to know what they’re going to need as producers to feed their livestock this fall, the fencing, so much work has to be happening in the fall.”

Oakes says some businesses won’t recover for years…

“In many instances it is going to take another generation for that business to come back. When you take a look at the guide and outfitters, 90 percent of their guide area has been decimated, and that is going to take a lot of time to regenerate.”

Besides the MLA, the Economic Development Officer with the City, Community Futures, The Chamber of Commerce and Work BC were also at the forum.