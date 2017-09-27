A single vehicle rollover accident took place just north of Lac La Hache near Maze Lake Road.

Corporal Brian Lamb of the 100 Mile RCMP explains that officers first learned of the crash from the in-vehicle services of OnStar.

“OnStar gave us the GPS co-ordinates for that location and the RCMP members attended and did find the vehicle rolled over in the ditch. The occupant and passenger did receive some injuries.”

Lamb says the injuries to the two occupants were non-life threatening and were likely abrasions from the seat belt.

Cause of the crash is still under investigation but drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.