Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a break and enter at the Mountview Handi-Mart on Dog Creek Rd.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says that a witness called in the incident that occurred Wednesday morning at 3:30 and stated that a truck crashed into the business and fled with stolen goods.

Bryon says that upon viewing the camera footage a newer model of a black Dodge pickup pulled up to the front of the store and three suspects who had their faces covered and wore gloves got out and used rocks to smash the glass on the door.

A chain was then hooked onto the metal bars of the door which the truck was used to pull off. The trio ran into the business with garbage cans they brought along to fill up with around $2,000 in liquor while a getaway driver stayed in the vehicle.