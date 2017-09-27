Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson is quite pleased with the meetings he’s had with the new Cabinet Ministers so far at this year’s Union of BC Municipalities Convention.

He says the meetings have been very productive and the Cabinet Ministers quite receptive to the ideas that Council has…

“We’re getting a feeling that they really want to work with us on the ground to find the kinds of program, the services, the capital investments that will make a difference in our community plus help us to accelerate the kinds of things we need to do for our transition strategy and of course recovering from this year’s fires.”

Simpson says their message to the NDP Government is that they have a transition strategy and they know where they want to take the community, now they just need the funding to do it….

“So our message is let’s not address the transition that we’re in with the mountain pine beetle or the now fire issue we’re trying to address with make work or fake work programs to allow people to feel good, let’s actually accelerate investments that we need made. Investments in the hospital, investment in our school system, investment at the college for the expansion of the trades centre and of course investments in our transportation infrastructure.”

Simpson says if the province, over the next year to 5 years, makes those kinds of investments, those are real jobs.

The UBCM convention continues through Friday.