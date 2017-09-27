The Elephant Hill is listed as under control and 100% contained.

“Definitely it’s been wetter and cooler over the last little while and we’ve had longer nights. So the fire behavior is lessening for us,” says fire information officer Jody Lucius

As for if Lucius would say the fire season is considered over, she says that they would like to believe that.

“Within the Kamloops Fire Centre we still do have a substantial amount of area that’s still under high fire danger and we’ve actually had a couple of new fires within the last couple of days here. They’ve been kept small and that’s good news, but at the same time it’s not quite over.”

Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre Natasha Broznitsky shared similar views as well and said late last week that they were seeing the grass curing in some areas and that if we were to get into a period of warmer, drier weather there is still the potential for fires to start later this fall.

Crews remaining on the Elephant Hill Fire according to the BC Wildfire Service continue to mop-up, action hotspots, and patrol the perimeter of the Elephant Hill fire.

“Hot spots in the interior of the fire perimeter will be left to burn themselves out unless they are within close proximity to values such as structures,” said the Service.

Better perimeter mapping has the fire estimated at 191,865 hectares which is smaller than previously estimated.

The cause of the Elephant Hill Fire which was discovered on July 6, 2017, remains under investigation.