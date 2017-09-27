The only area restriction order affecting land within the Cariboo Fire Centre is now the one around the Elephant Hill wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service rescinded area restrictions around most Cariboo fires Wednesday due to a return to seasonal weather conditions and reduced fire activity.

“Before entering areas that have been affected by wildfire, members of the public should be aware that there may be significant safety hazards present,” said BC Wildfire Service. “Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall down at any time. Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.”

People can expect to still see smoldering ground fires and smoke within the perimeters of wildfires over the coming weeks.

“If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern,” states an information bulletin. “However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.”

BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public that wildfires are active worksites with ongoing fire suppression efforts and rehabilitation planning underway and says even if an area restriction has been rescinded around a fire officials engaged in fire control (including firefighters) have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.