The 100 Mile Wranglers split their weekend series with the Revelstoke Grizzlies, in which Coach Hladun said was a great measuring stick.

The Wranglers will now take on a rookie filled Kamloops Storm team tonight at 7:30 in Kamloops.

Hladun said while the Storms roster can be deceiving with all the rookies, they also have tons of skill.

“They got a lot of pieces. Ed’s a good coach. They beat Osoyoos the other day, and Osoyoos is no slouch. We’re only 4 games in, so to say someone’s at the bottom – people go through a 3 game slump, and this just happens to be at the beginning of the year so it’s obvious.”

The Wranglers will also be without Head Coach Dale Hladun, Defensemen Liam Dodd and Travis Gook, and Forward Mackenzie Benn-Wipp tonight due to suspensions from the end of Saturday’s game against Revelstoke.