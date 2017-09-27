Mackenzie Howser was one of the Cariboo students to receive a wildfire bursary from UNBC. photo courtesy of UNBC

Thanks to a special bursary several Cariboo students were able to attend the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George this fall.

Contributions from UNBC and donors helped 36 students who were affected by the wildfires continue their education at the University.

Dan Ryan Provost and Vice President Academic at UNBC explains how the bursary was created.

“We housed evacuees in our Northern Sports Centre and in our residence and as part of that it was clear that there was probably students that were planning to attend the University that had their summer jobs disrupted or they had unusual expenses because of the fires”.

Ryan said recipients had to apply for the bursary and there were a series of documents they had to fill out to demonstrate the need and then UNBC went through a standard process of assessing that and assessing the greatest need then provide the bursary to the student.

The overwhelming majority of the recipients who qualified for this bursary came from the cariboo with 19 from Williams Lake, 6 from 100 Mile House, 5 from 150 Mile House and 2 from 108 Mile House.

A total of over fifty thousand dollars was handed out by UNBC