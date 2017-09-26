The Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA believes there are plenty of local issues to be addressed at the 2017 UBCM Convention.

Donna Barnett goes into detail.

“We’ve all been working very hard for a few years to get the Williams Lake Hospital built. It will be a high priority for the city of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional Hospital District”

The recent wildfires will be a hot topic of discussion as well, in regards to what kind of help will be provided with the restoration process.

Barnett says bringing up local issues with funds for infrastructures are also of high priority.