It was quite the experience for a young Tsilhqot’in filmmaker.

Trevor Mack attended the Toronto International Film Festival from September 7-17 where he debuted his latest film “Etsu” and was chosen to be one of the select few filmmakers to attend a talent lab which gave him an opportunity to meet and pitch his potential movies to producers from Hollywood and around filmmakers

So what’s next for Mack?

“Right now i’m in the process of writing and developing my film “Out of the Barren” which could be a six part mini series and it could also be a feature film and that’s going to be shot hopefully in Williams Lake”.

Mack will also be attending two other festival, the Vancouver International Film Festival on September 29th and the Imagine Native Film and Media Arts Festival October 18th.