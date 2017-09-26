After having launched an ongoing investigation that began in April, Williams Lake RCMP announced Tuesday that charges have been laid against the manager and a former employee of Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts in downtown Williams Lake.

35-year-old Mark Cowan has been charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Canadian Drug and Substance Act (CDSA), as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

49-year-old Christoper Hoyland has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Cowan said in an interview on April 4, 2017 a day following RCMP having executed a search warrant, that Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts operates within a legal framework to dispense medicinal cannabis without a prescription and called the actions of RCMP surprising. Mayor of Walt Cobb said at the time that the City was actively exploring options to revoke the license of the business although the business has remained in operation up to this day.

Both Cowan and Hoyland are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on October 11.

“Williams Lake RCMP continue to target drug trafficking offences” said RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley. “We take this very seriously and are committed to seeking evidence to support charges and hold people accountable who actively participate in these types of offences.”