The Tsilhqot’in National Government is calling on the province to ban the licensed moose hunt in it’s territory for 2017.

The call comes in the wake of the worst wildfire season in BC’s history.

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chair of the TNG, says their food security is at risk.

He says they are still recovering from the wildfires and refuse to allow eager hunters to endanger what he calls an already vulnerable moose population.

Alphonse says even before this year’s fires, moose populations in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region have severely declined over the past decade.

He says they rely on hunting and fishing for sustenance and culture but are prepared not to hunt moose to ensure the stability of the remaining population.

Alphonse adds that they don’t accept the Province making decisions in their territory without the consultation and consent of the Tsilhqot’in Nation.