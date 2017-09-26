Naghtaneqed Elementary-Junior Secondary School in Nemiah Valley has a new principal.

Mark Wintjes Superintendent of School District 27 was very pleased to give this position to Tony Speers who was teaching at Skyline Alternate school in Williams Lake when he applied for the opening.

Moving from a teaching position to the principal of a school, we asked Wintjes what kind of a background Speers had to make this move.

“The work he has done with First Nations not only in our district but down in Bella Coola as well, he’s done a number of teaching positions across the south end of our district as well as numerous years here in Williams Lake and having a significant number of First Nations involved there it’s almost a natural fit to have him step up and take on an administrative role.”

Speers began his teaching career in 1992 in Bella Coola where he also learned the art of hand carving wooden Aboriginal masks which he continues to create when he’s not teaching.