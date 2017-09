100 Mile House RCMP were called to a collision this past weekend on Highway 97 near the intersection of Lake Crest Road at Lac La Hache.

On saturday the driver of a tractor-trailer unit had lost control when travelling north and entered the ditch causing extensive damage to the unit.

The driver had left the scene prior to police being called and it’s not known what caused the collision but liquor was found at the scene.

100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate this incident