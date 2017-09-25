(Story By Hartley Miller)

Former Cariboo Cougar, Griffen Outhouse of the Victoria Royals, is the WHL Goaltender of the Week.

The 19-year-old from Likely, B.C., went 2-0 to open the 2017-18 season.

He stopped 77 of 79 shots for a 1.07 goals-against average and .975 save percentage as the Royals whipped the Vancouver Giants 7-1 and 6-1.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Outhouse has appeared in 92 regular season games with Victoria.

He has a record of 54-27-6-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .923 SV% and eight shutouts.

Last season, Outhouse appeared in 63 games and had a record of 34-24-3-1 with a 2.85 GAA, .915 SV% and four shutouts.