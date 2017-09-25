A high-risk sex offender, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant and the subject of a Quesnel RCMP request for help, has been arrested.

Police in Quesnel issued a press release back in July for 48-year old Gerald Richard McLean because he failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver and because he has family in the area it was thought that he could be in the Cariboo.

McLean was arrested today in Vancouver.

He is a two-time federal offender who is on long-term supervision after serving a 2 year sentence for Sexual Assault.