They didn’t sell out but the second annual Bids to Help Kids auction in Williams Lake was another success.

The evening of silent and live auctions was a fundraiser to provide positive programming for youth at risk and we asked Executive Director of the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp, Sarah Jackman what programs will be benefiting from this years event.

“The money goes right back into all of our youth programming. We provide hockey camps, soccer camps, cultural experiences all sorts of different things, many positive experiential activities as we can just to hopefully invoke some sort of passion or purpose in these kids and give them something that they can strive toward and to look forward too”.

Jackman said all of the artwork that was made by federal inmates in the “Work to Give” program sold out and they raised seven thousand five hundred dollars surpassing last years total.

Over the course of the evening they received alot of positive feedback from those who attended the fundraiser and Jackman said that the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp is already looking forward to planning for a third annual Bids to Help Kids next year in Williams Lake.