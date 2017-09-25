A former Quesnel resident is taking his passion for mental health for young people to the international stage !

Myles Mattila, who is going to school and playing hockey in Kelowna in the KIJHL, is in Dublin, Ireland this week at a Youth Mental Health conference.

Mattila and his father Don, in partnership with Canadian Mental Health, launched a new program called mindcheck last year.

It is an interactive website designed to support youth and young adults in BC to better understand their mental health and the steps they can take to improve their well-being.

The 18-year old Mattila has already received provincial and national recognition for his efforts.

He won the BC Hockey President’s Award back in June and even received a twitter nod for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his efforts.