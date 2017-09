A Quesnel girl put on quite a show in the first race of the High School Cross Country Running race of the season in Prince George.

Ruby Nicholas, from Quesnel Junior School, was not only first in the girl’s Grade 8 race by almost 2 minutes.

She also had the fastest pace out of all the female runners, including the seniors.

Aleesha Bautista, from Correlieu Secondary in Quesnel, was the runner-up in the Senior girl’s race, just 11 seconds off the pace.