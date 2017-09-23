The Provincial Government announced changes to health authority boards across the province including Interior Health and Northern Health on Friday with the appointment of new board chairs and members.

“In the case of previous Liberal governments when they came into power and that they got rid of all of the health boards so we haven’t done that. We want to maintain the momentum and the expertise of health boards and make a few changes,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix adding that the purpose of the changes is to add some outstanding new voices.

The changes have resulted in John O’Fee being replaced as chair of the Interior Health Board with Dr. Doug Cochrane, the chair and provincial patient and quality officer the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council.

Retired president of the Health Sciences Association of BC, Cindy Stewart and family physician and site director for the University of BC family practice residency program in Kamloops, Dr. Selena Lawrie were also appointed as board members.

Changes to the Northern Health Board meanwhile see former Liberal MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, Pat Bell, being removed and replaced with Prince George City Councillor Frank Everitt.

Collen Nyce who was in the position as chair on an interim basis since June will serve as Chair.

Boards according to the Ministry of Health are responsible for the governance and management of health services in the province. They work with health authority leadership to establish the organization’s overall vision and ensure there is appropriate community consultation.