Volunteers are needed for when the Kamloops Storm come to play games in Quesnel later in the season.

Matt Kolle, one the people trying to bring a KIJHL Junior B team to Quesnel, has paved the way for half a dozen games this year to show the league that the city deserves a franchise.

To do that it is important that people come out to watch, beginning on November 17th against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and Kolle says they also need volunteers to pull it off…

“Different tasks like goal judges or score sheets or security, you know anything to help us with this weekend to go off without a hitch, or these weekends, we welcome the support and i encourage anybody that wants to help to please give me a call and we’ll find some way for you to help out.”

Kolle can be reached at 319-3738 or at mattkolle@shaw.ca

The first games are set for November 17th and 18th.

Kolle says tickets will be available soon.

He says there are three Quesnel players on the team…Yewta Plamondon, Chris Thon and Brett Mero.

They also have four Quesnel players AP’d.