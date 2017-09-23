Quesnel will host the grand opening of the Spirit Centre later today. (Sept 23)

It will take place between 10am and 3pm.

Lacey Kvist is the Council Projects Initiatives Coordinator…

“The Spirit Center is located right across from Spirit Square and houses the accessible public washrooms, offices and a board room and event promotions space which is available for us for not-for-profits at no charge.”

Kvist says there will be a vendors market in the parking lot and 21 vendors have signed up along with a food provider.