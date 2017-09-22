The City of Quesnel is another step closer to becoming an “Age Friendly Community.”

Council has now passed the necessary steps to commit to the project and create an Advisory Committee .

Lacey Kvist, the Council Projects Initiatives Coordinator, goes over what the next steps need to be…

“And with the approval from Council it is the intention to apply to the BC Age-friendly communities grant to fund a consultant to complete the final two steps, being the assessment and the action plan. With these steps completed Quesnel can apply to the province to be recognized as an age-friendly community.”

Council also approved, contingent on having the resources, to implementing the items in an action plan to ensure that seniors have the supports in place to age in good health and remain active in their community.