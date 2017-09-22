A 22-year old woman, charged in connection with a homicide in Bella Coola, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a three-day Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up yesterday for January Claire Longe.

She’s charged with Second Degree Murder.

A trial date will be set next Friday in Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Longe was charged in connection with the death of a 25-year old man back in November of 2016.

RCMP have not released how the man died.

Police say they responded to an altercation outside a local residence and upon arrival found an unconscious and unresponsive male.