The 2018 Senior Male AA Championship is coming to Williams Lake.

BC Hockey made the announcement Friday.

“We’re looking forward to Williams Lake hosting this event,” said BC Hockey Adult Male Coordinator Trevor Bast. “The community has shown lots of support for the Stampeders in the past, and we’re sure they’ll extend a warm welcome to the other teams that come to compete for the Coy Cup.”

The Coy Cup which will be hosted by the Williams Lake Stampeders will be held from March 27-31 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Stampeders won the Coy Cup in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014 with Williams Lake last hosting the Coy Cup in 2014.

Last year, the Whitehorse Huskies were crowned champions on home ice.