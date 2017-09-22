Today’s first day of fall is off to a cool start.

Alyssa Charbonneau is a meteorologist with Environment Canada and says that temperatures will only come up to about 12 degrees or so which is about 5 degrees below normal or so.

“Things are going to change though as we get into the weekend and the beginning of next week,” however Charbonneau says.

Environment Canada according to Charbonneau is forecasting a moderate chance of above normal temperatures for the overall fall season.

She adds that although snow was seen at higher elevations and even on some highways this week, she would not call it the start of all snow as next week will probably be back into rain.

The summer season had ended on a dry and warmer than usual note.

“Williams Lake it ranked as the third warmest summer on record and when we talk about summer we talk about June, July, and August. 16.4 degrees Celsius was the average temperature, normal is 14.8. In terms of precipitation, there was 38.1 millimeters of rain, normal is 157.3 millimeters.”