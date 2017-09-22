The annual Take Back the Night memorial and march in Quesnel will take place tonight.

Sheila Norquay, the Administrative Coordinator at the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre, says it will start, as always, at the Memorial Park at the Bottom of Bowron Avenue…

“We start at 6-30 with a welcome to the territories and there is the opportunity for people to come to the mic and share their story of one of their loved ones or friends who was murdered or is missing.”

That will be followed by a memorial circle and a period of silence and then a march through town that goes to the Foot Bridge and then Ceal Tingley Park.

Norquay says they are combing this year’s event with the Red Dress Project, which is an artistic representation and commemoration of murdered and missing aboriginal women.