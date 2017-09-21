The Museum and Visitors Centre in Quesnel is getting a new parking lot and room for some RV parking.

City Council has approved a 250-thousand dollar project that includes the relocation of the existing flower bed and carving of Billy Barker to the south side of the Museum entrance.

Director of Capital Works and Infrastructure Ken Coombs explains why…

“The reconfiguration of the parking lot and flower bed will provide better access and parking for RVS and the general public using Lebourdais Park.”

The plan is to close off the exit onto Carson Avenue to add even more parking.

Council would also like to see a protected turn out of the parking lot to allow motorists heading south an easier and safer exit.