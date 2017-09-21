Addressing the wildfires will be a major talking point when representatives from municipalities across the province meet at the 2017 UBCM Convention.

Al Richmond, CRD Board Chair says the district is slowly turning a page on the fires.

“Were moving into recovery mode and hiring those recovery co-ordinators right now. We’ll have a needs assessment done and can move off with some tangible items that we need moving forward.”

Richmond said one of the main questions will be how does the province move forward protecting the communities from the wildfires.

The convention runs from Sept 25th to the 29th in Vancouver.