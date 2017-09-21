A contract crew member on site at the Elephant Hill wildfire. -BC WILDFIRE SERVICE PHOTO

A ‘monster of a fire’ is now 95% contained.

Erin Catherall is a fire information officer for the Elephant Hill wildfire.

“The fire activity that we have seen this summer has been very extensive and extreme in many times. So seeing a decrease in fire activity in the recent week and a greater containment is a testament to the hard work that firefighters have done throughout the course of this summer”

Catherall says that cooler weather and scattered precipitation definitely allowed firefighters to make excellent headway.

She says firefighters continue to patrol, mop-up, and identify any hotspots.

Final evacuation alerts by both the Cariboo Regional District and Thompson Nicola Regional District were lifted Wednesday.

The fire remains at an estimated 192,725 hectares.