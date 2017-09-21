A welcome home barbeque and movie night is scheduled to take place Friday, September 22 at the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake.

Manager of resource and community development with United Way Thomspon-Nicola-Cariboo, Ashley Hyde says attendance is by a minimum donation of $10 with children under three free.

“It’s actually going to the wildlife relief efforts that occurred after this interesting summer we had. So it will go back into the community to different agencies.”

Hyde says that their license for the event is for 600 people although they have ordered enough food for 2,000.

The barbeque starts at 6:30 pm with Despicable Me 3 showing at 8 pm.

Because of the cooler temperatures, Hyde encourages those attending to dress warmly and bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

CN, CIBC, Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine, and Finning Canada in Williams Lake are helping sponsor the event.