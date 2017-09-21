A trial date has been set for a Williams Lake man who is the accused in a stabbing in Lac La Hache.

20-year old Jesse Dean Meade is due back in Provincial Court on January 31st of next year.

Meade is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats.

The charges are in connection with an alleged incident back in March.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital after receiving a report that a 29-year old man was being treated for a stab wound to his upper torso.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the alleged victim knew each other and that the stabbing took place along Highway 97 near Lac La Hache.