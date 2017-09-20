Save On Foods and the 100 Mile Food Bank have partnered together for a new program.

Executive Director of the 100 Mile Food Bank Bob Hicks talks about the Perishable Food Recovery Program.

“Rather than stuff going into the landfill, we have kept 3,877 pounds out of the landfill the past 7 weeks. So what we are going to do now on Tuesday and Thursdays between 10AM and 12PM, is we have fresh produce and dairy products among others and will be giving them out on those days.”

The program takes food that is not fit for sale but still fit for consumption, re-directing the goods to the people or programs that are in need.

The 100 Mile Food Bank will also be going back to their regular hours of 10 am to 12 pm on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month.