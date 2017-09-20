Quesnel City Council is pressing pause on a proposed supportive housing project for Elliott Street in West Quesnel.

Mayor Bob Simpson made the motion last night to defer second and third reading on the rezoning of the property for a variety of reasons, including what he called a high degree of confusion in the public…

“About what this proposed facility was going to be and how it would be different from Seasons House and how we would avoid moving, as this community sees it, the problem, from one side of the Fraser River to the other.”

Simpson successfully asked that it be deferred until several conditions were met….

“Until such times as the operating model for this proposed supportive housing complex is clearly communicated to Council and to the public, until all questions from the public received at the September 18th public hearing have been answered and posted on the City’s website, until the housing agreement is finalized, signed by BC Housing and ready for bylaw readings and the Good Neighbour Agreement is approved and signed by the operator.”

Simpson went on to say that a transition plan is also needed that clearly outlines what services will not be offered at the proposed supportive housing complex and where those services will be delivered in the community.

Only Councillor Shushil Thapar was opposed.

He preferred that BC Housing go back to the drawing board and look for a new location altogether.