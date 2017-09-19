As if starting the season 0-2 wasn’t enough motivation for the 100 Mile Wranglers to win their home opener, former player Brevin Gervais who suffered a life threatening injury last year was at the South Cariboo Rec Centre to drop the puck.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said seeing Brevin was a nice boost for the team.

“I thought that was pretty powerful, he’s been such an inspiration for our guys and our community because that was a pretty tough thing he went through, he’s a warrior.”

The Wranglers went on to shutout the Sicamous Eagles 6-0 in front of a raucous crowd that was filled with plenty of firefighters and army staff, among all the locals. The 50-50 went for around $900.

Coach Hladun praised the play of new goalie Jared Breitkreuz.

“I was really happy with the play of Breitkreuz, the newly attained goaltender, I felt he was key to our victory because I thought he made a lot of really good saves for us and even when we were up 3-0 he was still making key saves.”

Breitkreuz was acquired from the Summerland Steam last week in exchange for defenseman Nick Nordstrom.

While the team is filled with plenty of talented and skilled players, Hladun said the structure of the team is taking place and will come with more practice.

Hladun went on to praise team captain Justin Bond for his leadership skills and wanting to leave a mark on the Wranglers, with the goal being a championship at the end of the year. Frazer Dodd also caught the coaches eye as Dodd is off to a hot start with 3 goals and an assist in 3 games to start the year.

Coach Hladun said this upcoming weekend will be a great measuring stick as to where his team stands when the Wranglers take on the 4 and 0 Revelstoke Grizzlies.